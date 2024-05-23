3 players we would love to see return to the Boston Bruins
By Scott Roche
As happens every offseason in the NHL, there are changes to rosters and that will be no different for the Boston Bruins this summer. GM Don Sweeney has several free agents that he’ll have to decide on and it sounds like he’s already made some.
He said Wednesday at his end-of-season press conference that he plans on being active this offseason in additions to his roster in terms of re-signing his free agents or reaching out to free agents from other teams. Some players are pending free agents for the Bruins or former Bruins’ who are hitting free agency that we would love to see return to the team for the 2024-25 season.
1. Jake DeBrusk
To say there might be friction between Jake DeBrusk and the Bruins organization seems like it would be an understatement. Has he always been consistent? No, but when he's playing, again, he can be a difference-maker. He has yet to reach his scoring potential as a 30-goal scorer and he played well in the top six for the Black and Gold and was arguably their best postseason forward. On a good team, he can be a good depth piece and can play in all situations.
2. Pat Maroon
Despite Pat Maroon recovering from back surgery, that didn't stop Sweeney from acquiring him from the Minnesota Wild at the trade deadline. He didn't get into the lineup until the tail end of the regular season, but with his history of being a physical presence and the type of player the Bruins have been looking for in a while in their lineup, this was a great addition. He has expressed his desire to return and Sweeney said that if that does happen, his health will play a big part in it. You would have to think he would come back for $1 million with incentives added in and be the Nick Foligno of a few years ago.
3. Tyler Bertuzzi
What an addition at the trade deadline in 2023 Tyler Bertuzzi was from the Detroit Red Wings. He played really well in the playoffs against the Panthers and it was tough to see him join the Toronto Maple Leafs after not being able to come to an agreement with the Bruins. He signed a one-year deal with Toronto and had a fairly good season, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him hit the open market again for a new deal. If that happens, he would be a perfect fit in the Boston lineup top-six, if they can't re-sign DeBrusk.
There are some decisions that are going to be tough for Sweeney in the directon he's going to go, but these would be three potential good decisions to bring back for 2024-25.