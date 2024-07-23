3 former Bruins players we're glad are gone, 2 we wish never left
By Scott Roche
Bruins fans should wish Danton Heinen never left
Before the season last September, Sweeney signed Danton Heinen to a PTO. Poitras began the season on the roster and Heinen stuck around through the October and waited patiently for his time to get into the lineup. Despite Poitras playing well and sticking around, Heinen did find his way into the lineup and what an addition he was.
I'm not sure many people saw 17 goals and 19 assists coming in 74 games from Heinen with a plus-16. He did all that while averaging under 15 minutes a night. He filled a vital role for Montgomery throughout the lineup became a key penalty killer and even scored a shorthanded goal. There were reports in June that Sweeney and Heinen's camp were looking to work out an extension to avoid free agency, but they couldn't agree on numbers and he was the third former Bruin to join Vancouver.
There were some other players that the Bruins lost in free agency, but DeBrusk and Heinen could end up being the Bruins' loss and Vancouver's gain. Just how much they are missed will depend on whether or not Lysell, Merkulov, or whoever else fills DeBrusk's spot fares, as well as how do the bottom-six additions fit in place of Heinen.