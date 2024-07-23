3 former Bruins players we're glad are gone, 2 we wish never left
By Scott Roche
Bruins fans should wish Jake DeBrusk never left
I know, I know, Sweeney didn't have the money to fill all the needs he had, sign Swayman and bring back Jake DeBrusk, but this feels like it's going to be a loss in the lineup that Montgomery is going to find very difficult to replace. Maybe not right away, but as the season goes along, just how are the Bruins going to replace his production?
Right now, it appears that Sweeney, Montgomery, and the Bruins are going to fill DeBrusk's roster spot with a prospect, possibly Fabian Lysell or Georgii Merkulov. If and when Swayman is officially signed, there will be very little, if any, cap room left to fill the spot from outside the organization, even with a cheap veteran.
When DeBrusk was playing his best, he was a difference-maker on many nights, but there were times when he would go unnoticed. He can be a consistent 30 or 40-goal scorer and he might find that groove with the Canucks.