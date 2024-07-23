3 former Bruins players we're glad are gone, 2 we wish never left
By Scott Roche
Bruins fans should be glad Jesper Boqvist is gone
Last summer, Sweeney did not have a lot of cap space available and he handed out a number of low-cost, high-reward contracts once free agency began. Having had some success with some players who struggled to find their game with the New Jersey Devils, Sweeney signed speedy forward Jesper Boqvist to a one-year contract with an AAV of $775,000.
Boqvist began the season with the Providence Bruins in the American Hockey League (AHL) and played in one game in Boston in October and December. In January, he was recalled and ended up playing in 45 games over the second half of the season with six goals and 14 points, including a game-winning goal on April 6 against the Florida Panthers when he used his speed to break away from the defense and net the winner.
For as good as the 25-year-old from Sweden was in the bottom six, he was blocking some of the Bruins' younger players, including John Beecher, arguably Boston's best face-off man. Boqvist gave Montgomery flexibility by being able to play both on the wing and at the center, but with Matthew Poitras expected to return from a season-ending injury in February for this season and the addition of Max Jones made it a no-brainer to let Boqvist leave and he signed with the Stanley Cup Champion Florida Panthers.