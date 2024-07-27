3 Former Boston Bruins Still Without a Job for 2024-25
By Scott Roche
Another free agency frenzy has come and slowed down. This summer, the Boston Bruins added two big pieces in center Elias Lindholm and defenseman Nikita Zadorov, which sucked up a lot of their cap space with goalie Jeremy Swayman still unsigned.
When it comes to free agency in 2024, the Black and Gold lost Jake DeBrusk, Derek Forbort, and Danton Heinen to the Vancouver Canucks, Matt Grzelcyk to the Pittsburgh Penguins, and Pat Maroon to the Chicago Blackhawks, just to name a few.
As we inch closer to the end of July, there are still some former members of the Bruins from this past season and beyond who remain unsigned for the 2024-25 season. Here are three who are still free agents looking to continue their careers somewhere this upcoming season.
James van Riemsdyk
Last summer, Sweeney had very little cap space to work with and ended up signing a bunch of free agents to one or two-year contracts that were low risk, high reward. One of those deals went to James van Riemsdyk who came in and played better than some people thought the veteran would.
The former second overall pick by the Philadelphia Flyers in the 2007 Entry Draft, had 11 goals and 27 assists in 71 regular season games for coach Jim Montgomery. Over half (six) of his goals came on the power play where he established himself as a net-front presence. He still has something left in the tank and would be a good addition to a contedning teams bottom-six ahead of training camp.
Kevin Shattenkirk
Along with van Riemsdyk, Sweeney inked veteran blueliner Kevin Shattenkirk to a one-year deal and he played well on the backend. In 61 games, he had six goals and 18 assists while averaging 15:47 a night. He had nine power-play assists, giving Montgomery a veteran option while also scoring two man advantage goals.
A former Boston University standout, Shattenkirk is a former Stanley Cup champion with the Tampa Bay Lightning and it's a little surprising to see him still without a job. He wouldn't cost a ton of money and a contending team could add him for some veteran depth.
Jakub Zboril
Jakub Zboril was traded by Sweeney to the Columbus Blue Jackets in March at the trade deadline in a deal that sent Andrew Peeke to the Bruins. The latter still has two years remaining on his current deal and is a piece of the bottom-pairing going forward for Montgomery.
Zboril, meanwhile, was drafted 14th overall in the 2015 Entry Draft, Sweeney's first a Boston's GM, but was never able to carve out a role with the Black and Gold. He spent the majority of his time in the organization with the Providence Bruins in the American Hockey League (AHL). He is an unrestricted free agent still looking for a fresh start somewhere, whether with Columbus or someone else.