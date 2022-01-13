3 Bruins players to keep an eye on against the Washington Capitals

The Boston Bruins will play their second preseason game against the Washington Capitals at the TD Garden on Tuesday night. There will be some players who got a look against the New York Rangers Sunday night in a 3-2 loss that will get another look 48 hours later.

Fabian Lysell and Georgii Merkulov will be back in the lineup and both will get another shot to impress for a roster position, potentially taking over for Jake DeBrusk who left in free agency. Goalie Michael DiPietro will also get another look after allowing a shaky game-winning third-period goal against New York.

The games may not mean much, but they are important for some players in terms of making the roster, especially the younger players. Aside from Lysell and Merkulov, here are three Bruins to focus on in tonight’s game.

Tyler Johnson

Signed to a PTO, veteran forward Tyler Johnson suddenly becomes an interesting player to watch after Lysell and Merkulov were less than impressive against the Rangers. If neither player separates, that’s where Johnson could come into the picture. Remember the success that the Black and Gold had last season with Danton Heinen on a PTO. Maybe they can catch lightning in a bottle again with Johnson.

Matthew Poitras

Last season Matthew Poitras made a quick impression with the Bruins and ended up earning a roster spot rather than be sent back to the OHL. He played very well early in the season, but as time went on, the physical aspect of the NHL took its toll and he ended up having his season cut short following shoulder surgery in February. He added some muscle over the offseason and is determined to play in Boston this season again.

Joonas Korpisalo

As long as Jeremy Swayman remains unsigned, there is going to be a lot of eye on Joonas Korpisalo, a surprise part of the Linus Ullmark trade back in June. He was statistically one of the worst goalies last season and the Ottawa Senators could not get rid of him quickly enough.

The Bruins are banking on goaltender coach Bob Essensa working his magic in turning the veteran around, but that’s going to be a lot easier said than done. If Swayman isn’t signed by Opening Night at Florida on Oct. 8, you’re likely looking at a goaltending combination of Brandon Bussi and Korpisalo.

We are already nearly a week into training camp and there are still a lot of position battles up for grabs and the preseason games are going to come fast and furious. Eventually, chances are going to run out for some players who need to prove that they belong in Boston instead of the AHL with the Providence Bruins.