3 Bruins players who are starting to heat up during winning streak
James van Riemsdyk
Another one of Don Sweeney's cheap July 1 signings with the Bruins strapped against the salary cap, van Riemsdyk has been a reliable player for the Bruins since opening night. Scoring his first two goals in the second game of the season, van Riemsdyk has seven goals and 18 assists through 34 games, already just four points shy of his point total from last season.
Against the Blue Jackets on Tuesday, van Riemsdyk had a goal and two assists after being a healthy scratch against the Red Wings on New Year's Eve. In his last five games, he has a goal and three assists and has largely flown under the radar with the Bruins. But that's fine, because he's been as advertised, a middle six winger who scores in front of the net and plays a solid game every night.
Making $1 million this season, van Riemsdyk's contract ranks as the second-best value in the NHL in terms of cost per point at $40,000, according to Cap Friendly. Only Stefan Noesen of Carolina is ahead of van Riemsdyk. Pretty good if you ask me.
An honorable mention goes to Danton Heinen. Someone who signed a PTO and stuck around for a while before signing a contract, Heinen has five goals and seven assists in 28 games after scoring against Columbus. His 12 points, which have all come at even strength, are more even strength points than Tyler Bertuzzi has with Toronto this season entering play on Wednesday.