3 Bruins players who are starting to heat up during winning streak
Trent Frederic
After setting career highs in goals (17), assists (14), and points (31) last season, Frederic has carried that success over to this year and is enjoying another big campaign under Jim Montgomery. He's up to 10 goals and nine assists for 19 points while also boasting a +9 rating while averaging 13:18 of ice time, which would also end up being a career-high.
In his last two games, Frederic has four points, three of which came in a two-goal, one assist game against the Detroit Red Wings on New Year's Eve in one of his best games on the stat sheet and as an agitator.
In his last five games, Frederic has three goals and three assists after also scoring against Columbus on Tuesday and getting one assist against the Buffalo Sabres and one against the Minnesota Wild before the break. The success of Frederic during this run has been key for the Bruins.