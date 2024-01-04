3 Bruins players who are starting to heat up during winning streak
These 3 Bruins players have been enjoying success during the team's latest win streak
After a four-game skid entering the NHL's Christmas Break, the Boston Bruins have come out of the break with a four-game winning streak, returning to the top of the league standings with a 23-7-6 record and would win the President's Trophy if the season ended today.
There are plenty of things that can be attributed to this success. Three players in particular are stepping up their games and starting to get hot at the right time for the Bruins.
Kevin Shattenkirk
With just four points in his first 17 games after being signed to a one-year contract in the offseason, Shattenkirk started to turn up the offense against the Toronto Maple Leafs, scoring his first goal of the season in that wild game.
Shattenkirk has five goals and two assists in his last 13 games, most recently scoring two goals against the New Jersey Devils on December 30 and one goal against Columbus on Tuesday night. With this hot streak, he's also surpassed 100 career goals, which is a cool milestone for Shattenkirk.