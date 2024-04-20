2 reasons the Bruins eliminate the Maple Leafs, 1 reason they don't
The Boston Bruins and Toronto Maple Leafs meet in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs and here are two reasons they win the series and one reason they don't.
By Scott Roche
Loss: Bruins don't get depth scoring
If there's one thing you can expect in this series, it's that the Maple Leafs will fire a lot of rubber at Swayman and Ullmark and just how many go in remains to be seen. However, there were times this season where the Bruins lost games because they failed to get a lot of depth scoring behind David Pastrnak. That can't happen against Toronto and if this series turns into a shootout on a nightly basis, that moves the needle in favor of the Maple Leafs, big time.
There was a huge drop off in terms of production after Pastrnak this season and that can't happen in the postseason. Danton Heinen has been a nice story, but Brad Marchand, Zacha, Charlie Coyle, and Jake DeBrusk are going to have to find their way onto the scoresheet. DeBrusk is a big wild card in the series as when he's on, he's 'scoring and making plays, creating opportunities. When he's not, he hasn't been noticeable on the ice. Production from the defensemen is also going to be key.
This is a very interesting first-round series. It could go either way and it wouldn't be surprising to see either team advance to the second round and the other have their season end in early May. Buckle up!