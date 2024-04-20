2 reasons the Bruins eliminate the Maple Leafs, 1 reason they don't
The Boston Bruins and Toronto Maple Leafs meet in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs and here are two reasons they win the series and one reason they don't.
By Scott Roche
Win: Goaltending
In the last two seasons, the Bruins have had the best goaltending in the NHL. Linus Ullmark won the Vezina Trophy last season but was hampered by an injury in the playoffs against the Florida Panthers who rallied from a 3-1 series deficit to win in seven games. Jim Montgomery went to Jeremy Swayman in Game 7 and maybe he should have gone to him a game or two earlier. He didn't and despite Swayman playing well in Game 7, the Panthers still won in overtime.
This season Swayman played better than his teammate for a good part of the season, but over the last month, Ullmark had the better of the play. Historically, Swayman's numbers against Toronto are better than Ullmark's and it would not be surprising to see him start Game 1. In fact, if Montgomery continues to go with the rotation, then it's Swayman's turn. If there is one clear-cut advantage in this series for the Bruins, it's between the pipes. If Swayman and Ullmark can outplay whoever is goal for the Maple Leafs, Boston advances. If they struggle, it certainly opens the door for the Maple Leafs to win the series.