2 Boston Bruins who should be in the Game 6 lineup against the Maple Leafs, 2 who shouldn't
What the Bruins lineup will look like in Game 6 remains to be seen, but here are two players who should be in the lineup and two who shouldn't.
By Scott Roche
Two Bruins' who shouldn't be in the Game 6 lineup
Matt Grzelcyk
So Matt Grzelcyk was scratched in Games 3 and 4, two Boston wins, and he's inserted into the lineup for Game 5 and they lose. I'm not saying that it was all Grzelcyk's fault, however, he looked rusty, he was on the ice for Matthew Knies' game-winner and had trouble a couple of times completing tape-to-tape passes.
Last season against Florida, Montgomery did the same thing in making him a scratch and Boston had success. If he wasn't good enough to play last year, he might not be good enough to play this year. His size makes him prone to struggle with the physical play of the playoffs, but again, if it's not broke, don't fix it.
Derek Forbort
This is another one that goes without saying, but after Game 5, who knows what Montgomery is thinking? Derek Forbort has been out since March when he underwent surgery, which prompted the trade deadline acquisition of Andrew Peeke from the Columbus Blue Jackets. He has started skating and practicing and Montgomery keeps saying he's getting closer, but now is not the time.
A defensive lineup of McAvoy, Lindholm, Lohrei, Shattenkirk, Brandon Carlo and Parker Wortherspoon is the lineup to run with for Game 6 and Montgomery should not over think it. Putting Forbort out there for the first time in months would be another mistake.
We will find out what this Bruins team is made of going to Toronto looking to end the series for a second time. If they don't, things get real dicey Saturday night at the TD Garden in Game 7.