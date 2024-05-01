2 Boston Bruins who should be in the Game 6 lineup against the Maple Leafs, 2 who shouldn't
What the Bruins lineup will look like in Game 6 remains to be seen, but here are two players who should be in the lineup and two who shouldn't.
By Scott Roche
Two Bruins' who should be in the Game 6 lineup
John Beecher
This one goes without saying. No one outside of the decision-makers for the Bruins will ever understand why John Beecher came out of the lineup. His absence was felt in the first period when Boston was losing faceoff after faceoff and the Maple Leafs capitalized on one of them when Jake McCabe scored off an offensive zone win by Toronto.
Everyone struggled at the faceoff dot for the Bruins and despite some struggles that Beecher has had in the series, you can't convince me that he could not have made a difference on faceoffs in the game. He should not be out of the lineup for the rest of the postseason, no matter how games they have left.
Mason Lohrei
There is no reason why Mason Lohrei should come out of the lineup either. He more than held his own in Games 3 and 4 in Toronto and he did the same in Game 5. The case could be made that he played better at times than Charlie McAvoy and Hampus Lindholm.
Montgomery had him on the second power-play unit in place of Kevin Shattenkirk and if Boston's coach feels the need to take a left-shot defenseman out of the lineup, under no circumstances should it be Lohrei. The kid has proved he's ready for the playoff stage.