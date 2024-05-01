2 Boston Bruins who should be in the Game 6 lineup against the Maple Leafs, 2 who shouldn't
What the Bruins lineup will look like in Game 6 remains to be seen, but here are two players who should be in the lineup and two who shouldn't.
By Scott Roche
You can hear Boston Bruins fans everywhere saying "here we go again.''Just one year after watching them blow a 3-1 first-round series lead to the Florida Panthers in 2023, Boston jumped out to the same lead over the Toronto Maple Leafs in this year's first-round series. Like last season, the Bruins dropped Game 5 at home in overtime and now must go back to Toronto for a Game 6.
Florida completed the stunning comeback last spring by winning Game 6 at home and then Game 7 in Boston in overtime. The Bruins have lost four straight close-out games under second-year head coach Jim Montgomery and until they prove otherwise, what is going to make anyone think it will change?
Toronto seemed all but down and out and they were missing star forward Auston Matthews and his 69 regular season goals in Game 5, yet the Bruins still were not able to close out the series. Instead, they let the Maple Leafs win 2-1 in overtime and now they have life, which could be dangerous for Boston heading back to Canada.
Nothing comes easy for the Bruins and neither will come the fourth win in the series to send them to the second round against Florida. Montgomery decided to make some head scratching lineup changes ahead of Game 5 and it's safe to say that they backfired. As the series shifts back to Toronto for Game 6 Thursy night, here are two players that should be in the lineup for Boston and two who shouldn't.