Patrice Bergeron, Zdeno Chara, and the importance of the Bruins' 'Chara era'

Thursday, January 15, was all about the Boston Bruins' former captain Zdeno Chara. The team honored one of the top defensemen in franchise history by raising his number 33 to the rafters of TD Garden, and several teammates from his past were in attendance. The most notable players who joined him on the ice to help him celebrate the moment were Patrice Bergeron, Tuukka Rask, David Krejci, Mark Recchi, Dennis Seidenberg, and Andrew Ference.

Bergeron caused a stir amongst the fans as usual with his presence, and they still aren't over his retirement. However, he made sure to keep the focus on his former captain and the man who passed the C down to him, bestowing quite an honor on him before the ceremony, according to an X post from Ryan Bosworth.

""He's a special man. It's the Chara Era. It's not about me. It's about him, and everything he's accomplished. I’m just happy to be here to support him."" Patrice Bergeron

Unsurprisingly, Bergeron was quite humble when speaking about the era that shaped the Bruins' franchise. Chara may have been the focal point of all the success through the 2010s, but Bergeron was right there as the leader of the forwards. He will also likely join Chara in the Hockey Hall of Fame next year and also be forever next to him in the rafters whenever the team lifts the 37.

The Chara era is still having a rippling effect on the Bruins to this day, and that is why his jersey retirement is so special. He molded players like Brad Marchand, who then helped to mold David Pastrnak and Charlie McAvoy. That is not getting passed along to the next wave of Bruins players.

It also started early when Marco Sturm was a player with the Bruins. The culture that Chara started to create when he and the new head coach were teammates is something that he is looking to return to Boston.

One comment from Bruins alumni on Thursday that summed up Chara's impact during his time with the Bruins was from Ray Bourque, a defenseman who knows what it takes to be one of the franchise's best and have their number raised to the rafters.

Ray Bourque on how the Bruins changed when Chara arrived:



"I think they became the Bruins again." pic.twitter.com/CVBVDWKcui — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) January 15, 2026

The Bruins can only hope that they'll one day get players like Chara and Bergeron who can help shape a culture for the better part of two decades and beyond. Even though it only led to one Stanley Cup, the "Chara Era" will forever hold a special place in Bruins' lore.