One Bruins trade with Minnesota Wild continues to age very well for GM Don Sweeney

When Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney had a fire sale at the trade deadline in March of 2024, there were some big deals made. He ended up trading some key players, including captain Brad Marchand and defenseman Brandon Carlo.

The trade of Carlo got a haul in return from the Toronto Maple Leafs that included prospect Fraser Minten, a first-round and fourth-round draft pick. The first-round pick was close to turning into gold this year at the NHL Draft Lottery on Tuesday night, but the ping pong balls didn't go their way, and the Maple Leafs won the lottery and retained the pick.

There was a deal made the night before the trade deadline that went under the radar and could pay off for a couple more years for the Black and Gold.

One Bruins trade that continues to go under the radar from the 2024 deadline

All the talk from the deadline that year has been about the deal with the Maple Leafs. Yes, it was fun for over a year and yielded Boston Minten, who figures to be a key piece of the lineup for years down the line, but a deal the night before the trade deadline is going under the radar a bit.

Sweeney sent rugged forward Justin Brazeau to the Minnesota Wild for forward Jakub Lauko, Marat Khusnutdinov, and a sixth-round draft pick in the 2026 Entry Draft. Brazeau finished out the season in Minnesota, but left for the Puttsburgh Penguins in free agency. As for the Bruins end of the deal, Lauko left after last season, but Khusnutdinov was a key piece this year's team and likely beyond.

Who saw the season Khusnutdinov ended up having? In 77 games, the 5-foot-11 forward had 15 goals and 18 assists. How good was he? Well, he spent part of the season on the wing with Minten at center and David Pastrnak on the other wing. He averaged 14:30 a night, which has solidified a spot in the lineup next season.

When he was plugged into the lineup after the trade last season, he impressed. His speed and ability to not be knocked off the puck easy was noticeable right away. He certainly opened some eyes and proved that he could be a piece of the future going forward.

There is no doubt that he is a key piece of the future in Boston, but who saw this production coming this season? All the talk surrounding the trade with Toronto being a fleecing, well, not as much anymore; however, Sweeney's deal with the Wild is turning into a potential long-term piece in Boston.