One Bruins forward's up-and-down season has questions surrounding his future

When Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney hit free agency last summer, he had a goal in mind with some of his signings. He was looking to add players to the lineup for first-year head coach Marco Sturm that would make the club difficult to play against, mainly in the bottom-six.

Tanner Jeannot was the big signing for the Black and Gold, but also signed to a multi-year contract was forward Mikey Eyssimont. He was someone that Bruins fans knew all too well after the role he played for a couple of seasons with the Tampa Bay Lightning. Sweeney signed him to a two-year, $2.9 million contract with an AAV of $1.45 million. Let's just say that things didn't go as expected in some respects for Eyssimont and the Bruins in 2025-26. Let's grade his first season in Boston.

Mikey Eyssimont's 2025-26 regular season

Eyssimont primarily played in the bottom-six, on the fourth line for Sturm. Sure, he was a pain to play against at times, but he only played in 56 games, despite his offensive output that was his second-best season. He had eight goals and 18 points with a plus/minus of minus-3. He averaged 10:55 a game.

Eyssimont's best NHL season was in 2023-24 with Tampa Bay when he had 11 goals and 14 assists for the Bolts while playing nearly 12 minutes a night for head coach Jon Cooper. Despite his strong season numbers-wise in Boston, he remains a trade candidate this summer, if Sweeney decides to cut ties with some players, which is a given that he needs to do.

Mikey Eyssimont's 2026 playoffs

After missing a bunch of games in the regular season, it wasn't surprising to see Eyssimont hardly play in the first-round playoff series against the Buffalo Sabres. He got into two of the six games for Sturm and averaged 11:59 a game. As mentioned above, the fifth-round draft pick of the Los Angeles Kings is someone who could be moved before training camp starts in September to clear a roster spot.

Mikey Eyssimont's 2025-26 Grade: C+