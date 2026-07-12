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One Bruins forward's up-and-down season has questions surrounding his future

It was an up-and-down first season in Boston for Mikey Eyssimont.
ByScott Roche|
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Dec 14, 2025; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Boston Bruins forward Alex Steeves (21) celebrates after scoring a goal against the Minnesota Wild with forward Fraser Minten (93), forward Mikey Eyssimont (81), defensemen Charlie McAvoy (73), and forward Alex Steeves (21) during the third period at Grand Casino Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-Imagn Images
Dec 14, 2025; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Boston Bruins forward Alex Steeves (21) celebrates after scoring a goal against the Minnesota Wild with forward Fraser Minten (93), forward Mikey Eyssimont (81), defensemen Charlie McAvoy (73), and forward Alex Steeves (21) during the third period at Grand Casino Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney hit free agency last summer, he had a goal in mind with some of his signings. He was looking to add players to the lineup for first-year head coach Marco Sturm that would make the club difficult to play against, mainly in the bottom-six.

Tanner Jeannot was the big signing for the Black and Gold, but also signed to a multi-year contract was forward Mikey Eyssimont. He was someone that Bruins fans knew all too well after the role he played for a couple of seasons with the Tampa Bay Lightning. Sweeney signed him to a two-year, $2.9 million contract with an AAV of $1.45 million. Let's just say that things didn't go as expected in some respects for Eyssimont and the Bruins in 2025-26. Let's grade his first season in Boston.

Mikey Eyssimont's 2025-26 regular season

Eyssimont primarily played in the bottom-six, on the fourth line for Sturm. Sure, he was a pain to play against at times, but he only played in 56 games, despite his offensive output that was his second-best season. He had eight goals and 18 points with a plus/minus of minus-3. He averaged 10:55 a game.

Eyssimont's best NHL season was in 2023-24 with Tampa Bay when he had 11 goals and 14 assists for the Bolts while playing nearly 12 minutes a night for head coach Jon Cooper. Despite his strong season numbers-wise in Boston, he remains a trade candidate this summer, if Sweeney decides to cut ties with some players, which is a given that he needs to do.

Mikey Eyssimont's 2026 playoffs

After missing a bunch of games in the regular season, it wasn't surprising to see Eyssimont hardly play in the first-round playoff series against the Buffalo Sabres. He got into two of the six games for Sturm and averaged 11:59 a game. As mentioned above, the fifth-round draft pick of the Los Angeles Kings is someone who could be moved before training camp starts in September to clear a roster spot.

Mikey Eyssimont's 2025-26 Grade: C+

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