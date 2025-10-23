One Bruins contract that carries tremendous value for GM Don Sweeney

Eight games into the 2025-26 season, things are not going well for the Boston Bruins. On a five-game losing streak, the Black and Gold are a team that could easily bury themselves in the Eastern Conference standings before we get to November.

Last year, the Bruins were sellers at the trade deadline, and it wouldn't be surprising to see them have to go down that road again. If they do, there are some players that contenders would be interested in. One player who would draw some interest is Pavel Zacha for a number of reasons.

Pavel Zacha listed as having the Bruins most interesting contract

Zacha was the subject of trade rumors this summer, and if the Bruins bottom out again this year, then it wouldn't be surprising to see the rumors return. Why? Zacha has a team-friendly contract with a manageable AAV, while also having two years left on it. Rory Boylen of SportsNet listed Zacha's deal with the Bruins as the most interesting contract.

"There are two years remaining on Zacha's contract, but what's interesting is how movable it is. Zacha makes just $4.75 million against the cap, is capable of playing centre or wing, produces enough to be a second-line contributor or excellent third liner, plays in all situations, and is still in his prime at 28 years old. If the Bruins recover and hang in the playoff race, Boston is more likely to keep him, but if they are sinking to the bottom of the Atlantic again, GM Don Sweeney may seek out future assets from a contending team that would find plenty of value in Zacha,'' wrote Boylen.

Zacha would be a nice addition to a contender's lineup as depth that can play in all situations. Sweeney might not see him as part of a rebuild that is going to take a couple of years, and getting assets for him is the road that Sweeney could go down in March.