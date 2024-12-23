Not So Merry Christmas: Sad Boston Bruins Moments In History

Every good thing must eventually come to an end. Unfortunately, two Boston Bruins legends passed away right around Christmas time, both making their marks in the hockey world and with the franchise that they both had the opportunity to play for in the NHL. Here is a look at some of the Not So Marry Moments in the history of the Boston Bruins around the holiday.

Sad passing before the holidays

The passing of Bronco Horvath was laid heavy on the hearts of fans right before Christmas week. Horvath was a two time all star, and played for five of the six original NHL teams, spending four seasons with the Boston Bruins. He's best remembered for playing on the "Uke Line" with fellow Ukrainian-Canadians Johnny Bucyk and Vic Stasiuk. Horvath passed away on December 17, 2019, but his name will not be forgotten.

After holiday blues

Ten days after Christmas, the Bruins lost another star of the team. Milton Schmidt won the Stanley Cup in 1939 and in '41, he later secured two more Stanley wins in 1970 and 1972. He enlisted in the Royal Canadian Air Force in February 1942, a few short months after the attack on Pearl Harbor alongside teammates Woody Dumart and Bobby Bauer.

They were carried off the ice on the shoulders of the long-standing rival team, the Montreal Canadiens. His hockey number, number 15, was retired in 1980, and he sadly passed away on January 4, 2017.

Hockey and Holidays can be a good time for teams and fans alike, but the people who help shape the team's history shouldn't be forgotten. Our hearts are with the legendary family that shaped the Boston Bruins into what they are today.