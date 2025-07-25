NHL writer slams Bruins questionable offseason with perfect grade

Leading into the offseason, Boston Bruins management was not interested in a rebuild after missing the Stanley Cup Playoffs, instead telling us they were going to be in a retool. Well, as we are a week from closing the month of July and free agency being a month old, the results so far might tell us otherwise.

Free agency wasn't a blockbuster like last summer when Elias Lindholm and Nikita Zadorov were signed, instead making the biggest splash right before free agency opened by acquiring Viktor Arvidsson from the Edmonton Oilers. That move doesn't solve the biggest need up the middle for the Black and Gold and leaves more questions than answers going into 2025-26.

Bleacher Report slams Bruins offseason with low grade

This should not come as a surprise, but Adam Gretz of Bleacher Report handed out grades for each NHL team and the offseason they have had, and it should come as no surprise that the Black and Gold got a C. Here is what he wrote,

"Boston's offseason got off to a fantastic start when it acquired Viktor Arvidsson from the Edmonton Oilers, giving it a solid middle-six forward at a relatively low cost. Everything after that was a big whiff, with none being bigger than the five-year contract for Tanner Jeannot. The Bruins still have a glaring hole at the No. 1 center spot and have accumulated some questionable contracts all over the roster. The biggest improvement for the Bruins this season might be the simple fact that their top defensemen, Charlie McAvoy and Hampus Lindholm, will be healthy after missing most of the 2024-25 season."

If the Bruins' biggest improvement for the upcoming season is indeed getting McAvoy and Hampus Lindholm back, well, then it's going to be very difficult for Boston to get back into the postseason in 2025-26. Arvidsson is a nice addition to the middle-six forward grouping and is well-known to new coach Marco Sturm, but unless there is a trade to address the center spot in the top of the lineup, then a C is the perfect grade for what is turning into a frustrating offseason so far for Bruins fans.