NHL writer predicting next Bruins' player elected to the Hall of Fame is a no-brainer

On Tuesday, the 2025 Hockey Hall of Fame class was released with former Boston Bruins defenseman Zdeno Chara being elected, along with former Bruins' first overall pick in 2006, Joe Thornton. Jumbo Joe played a majority of his career with the San Jose Sharks after Boston sent him there in a stunning trade.

Looking ahead to the Class of 2026, there are two former Bruins who could hear their name called when it comes to the Hall of Fame. One of them is a lock, while the other, Tim Thomas, is a long shot at best. However, one NHL writer, Greg Wyshynski of ESPN, stated the obvious when it comes to Patrice Bergeron.

NHL writer states the obvious about Patrice Bergeron and his Hall of Fame chances in 2026

When it comes to next season's class, there is no doubt that Bergeron is a lock to be elected in his first season on the ballot. Bruins fans didn't need Wyshynski to tell any of them that. His 19 years in Boston were nothing short of a first-ballot Hall of Fame career.

In 1,294 career games with the Black and Gold, Bergeron had 427 career goals and 1,040 points. Maybe the most impressive stats from his career were the six Selke Trophies he won and being named a finalist 12 consecutive years. Talk about something that will be difficult to repeat.

When Bergeron officially retired following the historic 2022-23 season the Bruins had, it hit Boston fans hard. It felt like the former captain still had a lot of hockey left in the tank, but family always comes first. To compound matters, David Krejci also retired a few weeks later.

As for Thomas, there is a case to be made for him making the Hall of Fame, but there is also a path where he doesn't make it. It's going to be borderline if the former two-time Vezina Trophy-winner ultimately gets in or not. The same can be said for Tuukka Rask.