NHL writer confirms what no Boston Bruins fans wanted to hear about overpaid forward

It is widely known that going into the offseason, the Boston Bruins have needs, plenty of needs if they are going to contend for a playoff berth next season. There is no guarantee that the Black and Gold get into the eight-team Eastern Conference field.

A right-shot defenseman is one of the top needs that general manager Don Sweeney has, as well as a top center and a goal-scoring wing. Now, it's pretty clear that not all three needs are going to be addressed and fans hope that just one is.

It remains to be seen what is addressed, whether it's through free agency or a trade, but there is one major concern that could force Sweeney's hand to try and get something done at center. Why? Well, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic made it rather clear why.

NHL writer doesn't beat around the bush about one major Bruins concern

Shinzawa got right to the point when it comes to Bruins center Elias Lindholm. His first two seasons with the Black and Gold have not been good. Lindholm has dealt with a back injury, which is never good. Shinzawa said what Bruins fans have been saying for a while now about Lindholm's back injury.

"As for Lindholm, he is 31 years old with a history of back trouble. He has five years left on his contract,'' wrote Shinzawa.

Now, it needs to be pointed out that Shinzawa was discussing Boston's third line, which he projected with Alex Steeves and Casey MIttlestadt as players under contract. If that ends up being the case, then yikes. However, Shinzawa put it a better way, "Not ideal.''

No, it's not ideal. If Lindholm ends up centering the third line with Alex Steeves and Mittlestadt, well, it's going to be a long season. There is no way that Sweeney is moving that contract with a $7.75 million AAV. Nobody is taking that on. After playing well above their heads in 2025-26 and making the postseason in Year 1 of a retool, this is lining up to be an interesting offseason in Boston.