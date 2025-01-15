NHL Standings ranked by save percentage highlight the Boston Bruins struggles

For the Boston Bruins, defense has got to be the force dialing this team in. But unfortunately for them, that doesn’t look like the case if save percentage is anything to go on. If we were to rank the Bruins against the NHL’s other 31 teams, they’d reside a little ways down the list. And it’s not a good sign if you expect this team to earn a playoff trip.

Why? Well, just take one glance at the list below, and you’ll see that most of the teams ranked in the top half of the field are playoff contenders at the moment. In fact, over half of those listed in the top 16 at least find themselves in contention for a wild card spot.

So, all eyes will be on Jeremy Swayman and Company for the Bruins to maintain that third-place ranking in the Atlantic Division. Should Boston keep it, the playoffs are in this team’s future. But this would go a whole lot more smoothly if Swayman especially stepped it up a little more at the blue line and in the crease.

Boston Bruins aren’t looking good in the save percentage category

Winnipeg Jets - 916 Washington Capitals - 0.909 Minnesota Wild - 0.908 Dallas Stars - 0.908 Los Angeles Kings - 0.903 New Jersey Devils - 0.902 Toronto Maple Leafs - 0.902 Anaheim Ducks - 0.902 Vegas Golden Knights - 0.901 Tampa Bay Lightning - 0.901 New York Rangers - 0.900 Calgary Flames - 0.899 Ottawa Senators - 0.898 Edmonton Oilers - 0.896 Utah Hockey Club - 0.896 St. Louis Blues - 0.895 New York Islanders - 0.894 San Jose Sharks - 0.894 Nashville Predators - 0.892 Carolina Hurricanes - 0.890 Florida Panthers - 0.889 Boston Bruins - 0.889 Detroit Red Wings - 0.889 Seattle Kraken - 0.888 Chicago Blackhawks - 0.887 Montreal Canadiens - 0.886 Vancouver Canucks - 0.885 Buffalo Sabres - 0.885 Colorado Avalanche - 0.884 Pittsburgh Penguins - 0.881 Columbus Blue Jackets - 0.880 Philadelphia Flyers - 0.871

The good news is, we’re still as good as halfway through the 2024-25 season, so there is still a lot of time for the Bruins to fix their shortcomings. They also have an advantage in that they’re not stuck playing catch-up hockey all the time and on the outside looking in.

So, despite the subpar play overall, not just in the net, this Bruins team has at least weathered the storm well. It’s something fans should be proud of, and if Swayman can stay hot while No. 2 goal netminder Joonas Korpisalo can play a consistent game again, then there’s little doubt Boston can pull this off. That said, it’s great to have faith in the Bruins.