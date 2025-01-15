Causeway Crowd
Fansided

NHL Standings ranked by save percentage highlight the Boston Bruins struggles

Sorting out the NHL Standings by specific metrics will show us a lot of why some teams are struggling, and that’s the case with the Boston Bruins.

ByTodd Matthews|
Jan 14, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins center Trent Frederic (11) celebrates with center Charlie Coyle (13) after scoring a goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the first period at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images
Jan 14, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins center Trent Frederic (11) celebrates with center Charlie Coyle (13) after scoring a goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the first period at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

For the Boston Bruins, defense has got to be the force dialing this team in. But unfortunately for them, that doesn’t look like the case if save percentage is anything to go on. If we were to rank the Bruins against the NHL’s other 31 teams, they’d reside a little ways down the list. And it’s not a good sign if you expect this team to earn a playoff trip. 

Why? Well, just take one glance at the list below, and you’ll see that most of the teams ranked in the top half of the field are playoff contenders at the moment. In fact, over half of those listed in the top 16 at least find themselves in contention for a wild card spot. 

So, all eyes will be on Jeremy Swayman and Company for the Bruins to maintain that third-place ranking in the Atlantic Division. Should Boston keep it, the playoffs are in this team’s future. But this would go a whole lot more smoothly if Swayman especially stepped it up a little more at the blue line and in the crease. 

Boston Bruins aren’t looking good in the save percentage category 

  1. Winnipeg Jets - 916
  2. Washington Capitals - 0.909
  3. Minnesota Wild - 0.908
  4. Dallas Stars - 0.908
  5. Los Angeles Kings - 0.903
  6. New Jersey Devils - 0.902
  7. Toronto Maple Leafs - 0.902
  8. Anaheim Ducks - 0.902
  9. Vegas Golden Knights - 0.901
  10. Tampa Bay Lightning - 0.901
  11. New York Rangers - 0.900
  12. Calgary Flames - 0.899
  13. Ottawa Senators - 0.898
  14. Edmonton Oilers - 0.896
  15. Utah Hockey Club - 0.896
  16. St. Louis Blues - 0.895
  17. New York Islanders - 0.894
  18. San Jose Sharks - 0.894
  19. Nashville Predators - 0.892
  20. Carolina Hurricanes - 0.890
  21. Florida Panthers - 0.889
  22. Boston Bruins - 0.889
  23. Detroit Red Wings - 0.889
  24. Seattle Kraken - 0.888
  25. Chicago Blackhawks - 0.887
  26. Montreal Canadiens - 0.886
  27. Vancouver Canucks - 0.885
  28. Buffalo Sabres - 0.885
  29. Colorado Avalanche - 0.884
  30. Pittsburgh Penguins - 0.881
  31. Columbus Blue Jackets - 0.880
  32. Philadelphia Flyers - 0.871

The good news is, we’re still as good as halfway through the 2024-25 season, so there is still a lot of time for the Bruins to fix their shortcomings. They also have an advantage in that they’re not stuck playing catch-up hockey all the time and on the outside looking in. 

So, despite the subpar play overall, not just in the net, this Bruins team has at least weathered the storm well. It’s something fans should be proud of, and if Swayman can stay hot while No. 2 goal netminder Joonas Korpisalo can play a consistent game again, then there’s little doubt Boston can pull this off. That said, it’s great to have faith in the Bruins.

Home/Bruins News