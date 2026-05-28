NHL reporter said what no Bruins' fan wanted to hear about the future of one prospect

Going into the offseason, there are a lot of questions surrounding the Boston Bruins and general manager Don Sweeney. His team is coming off a surprise trip to the Stanley Cup Playoffs as the top Eastern Conference wild-card seed. They lost in six games to the Buffalo Sabres, but the fact that they got 100 points and made the postseason was a feat in itself.

There needs to be some additions to the roster before the 2026-27 season begins. Just how Sweeney goes about doing that remains to be seen. Free agency kicks off on July 1, but the options might be limited, given that some potential unrestricted free agents are already signing with their current clubs. Not great.

Sweeney might be forced to address needs through a trade at some point; there might not be a shortage of assets he has. Boston could also look to the Providence Bruins in the American Hockey League (AHL) to add to the roster for next season. However, one player who could be in the plans might be best traded, according to one ESPN writer.

ESPN says the quiet part out loud about Matthew Poitras' future in Boston

Rachel Kryshak of ESPN listed some players, 25 years old and younger, who could use a change of scenery. One of the players mentioned was Matthew Poitras of the Bruins.

"Though a move to the wing might facilitate production at the NHL level, Poitras has value as a right-handed center. A team willing to develop him, staying patient as he improves on both ends of the ice, and give him opportunities to contribute offensively could have itself a middle-six center. He's unlikely to get that opportunity in Boston, and the Bruins are probably considering a move for a player who can play elsewhere in their NHL lineup,'' wrote Kryshak.

Maybe Poitras was rushed to the NHL, but that wasn't his fault. Neither is the Bruins' inability to commit to and develop prospects for the NHL in Boston. However, Kryshak might very well be correct in saying that he needs a fresh start somewhere else. The second round pick of the 2022 Entry Draft has played in 69 games over three seasons with seven goals and 21 assists.

It feels like a split via a trade is almost inevitable for Poitras and the Black and Gold. The Bruins are set down the middle, it appears moving forward, and it doesn't appear that a move to the wing is the best move for Poitras. If Boston does part ways with him this summer, it'll likely be done as part of a trade to address a pressing need. That's the hard truth.