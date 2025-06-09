NHL reporter paints extremely dreary picture for former Bruins' superstar returning in free agency

On Monday night, the Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers will play Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final in South Florida with the series tied 1-1. The big reason why the series is tied heading back to Florida is because of former Boston Bruins forward Brad Marchand, who tallied a pair of goals in Game 2 last Friday night, including the game-winner in the second overtime.

Marchand was traded to the Panthers at the trade deadline by Bruins general manager Don Sweeney after the two sides couldn't work out an extension. Yes, the Black and Gold did get a first-round draft pick due to the Panthers making it through the first two rounds of the playoffs, and the former Boston captain played in 50% of their games.

Marchand will be a free agent following the postseason on July 1, and there figures to be a number of teams that will be interested in signing him and even throwing a bag at him. The number of years teams would be willing to go remains to be seen, but it appears that a reunion in Boston is just about out of the question.

NHL insider says the door is shut on a return for Brad Marchand to Boston

Appearing on ESPN, reporter Emily Kaplan reported that a potential Brad Marchand/Boston Bruins reunion this summer appears unlikely, for now.

"From talking to sources around the league, it is likely that he is going to test the open market," Kaplan said. "Yes, the Panthers do remain in play, but several other teams do too. The one thing I will tell you is, a return to the Boston Bruins, that door remains closed for now.''

It should not come as a surprise that the door remains shut, for now, but it may never open again. Sweeney is not going to win a bidding war with most teams to re-sign Marchand, and a lot of teams know that. The Toronto Maple Leafs would certainly outbid the Bruins for him, and imagine if that is where Marchand is up next season and beyond?

If we're being honest, it would be much more surprising that Marchand returns this summer than ending up anywhere else, even Toronto. The door will likely remain shut for good between Marchand and the Bruins well beyond July 1.