NHL Mandates Neck Protection for 2026-27: A Safer Future for Players Like James Hagens

Starting with the 2026-27 NHL season, all incoming players will be required to wear cut-resistant neck guards, a landmark decision aimed at enhancing player safety. This rule, part of the new collective bargaining agreement, mandates neck protection for players making their NHL debut, while those with at least one game played before the season are grandfathered in and exempt. The move follows tragic incidents, such as the 2023 death of former NHL player Adam Johnson, whose neck was fatally cut by a skate blade in a game in England’s Elite Ice Hockey League.

For the Boston Bruins, this rule will directly affect their newly drafted prospect, James Hagens, selected 7th overall in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft. Hagens, an 18-year-old center from Boston College, is unlikely to play in the NHL during the 2025-26 season, as he’s expected to return to college for further development. When he enters the league, likely in 2026-27, he’ll be required to wear a neck guard unless he’s called up for a single game this upcoming season, qualifying for the grandfather clause. Known for his elite playmaking and skating, Hagens represents the new generation of hockey players who will benefit from this safety measure.

A History of Safety Rules and Grandfather Clauses

The NHL has a history of implementing equipment rules with gradual adoption. Helmets became mandatory in 1979, but players like Craig MacTavish were grandfathered in, playing without them into the 1990s. Visors followed in 2013-14 for new players, with veterans like Zdeno Chara opting out. These rules faced initial pushback over comfort or tradition but have significantly reduced injuries like concussions and facial trauma. Neck guards address a rarer but devastating risk, as seen in near-fatal incidents involving Clint Malarchuk (1989) and Richard Zednik (2008), where skate cuts to the neck underscored the need for protection.

The mandate gained momentum after the tragic 2023 death of former NHL player Adam Johnson, prompting leagues like the AHL, IIHF, and WHL to require neck guards. In the NHL, players like T.J. Oshie, who promotes cut-resistant gear through Warroad Hockey, have voluntarily adopted neck guards, inspiring others with his advocacy. Former Bruins forward Tyler Bertuzzi, who wore a neck guard starting in 2023-24 after Johnson’s death, also embraced the gear, starting in practice and continuing in games. Though only about 8% of NHL skaters currently wear neck guards, citing heat or restrictiveness, the rule ensures future compliance for new players like Hagens.

A Safer Future for Hockey’s Next Generation

This change is a critical step for the safety of young players. Youth leagues like USA Hockey and Hockey Canada already mandate neck guards, meaning prospects like Hagens are accustomed to them. The NHL’s decision sets a powerful example, reducing stigma around protective gear and encouraging its adoption at all levels. As grandfathered players retire, neck guards will become standard, much like helmets and visors, ensuring that future stars like Hagens can compete with reduced risk of catastrophic injury. This mandate not only protects players but also reassures fans, families, and young athletes that hockey is evolving to prioritize safety without compromising its intensity.