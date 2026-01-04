NHL insider links Bruins to highly-coveted trade target

After a dreadful start to the five-game road trip with losses to the Buffalo Sabres and Calgary Flames, the Boston Bruins have rebounded with wins over the Edmonton Oilers and Vancouver Canucks. As play begins on Sunday around the NHL, the Black and Gold are sitting one point behind for the final Eastern Conference wild card spot. The problem is, there is a major logjam.

We are two months away from the trade deadline, and there are still questions as to whether the Bruins and general manager Don Sweeney will be sellers, buyers, or just stand pat. Last year, they were big-time sellers and traded some very key pieces.

Brad Marchand, Brandon Carlo, Charlie Coyle, Trent Frederic, and Justin Brazeau were all traded. What this year's deadline could hold remains to be seen, as the next month is likely going to point Sweeney in the direction for this year.

Bruins remain linked to Canucks forward in trade discussions

One player who is highly sought-after in the trade market right now is Canucks forward Kiefer Sherwood. According to David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period, there are several teams that have had trade discussions with Vancouver is the Montreal Canadiens, Dallas Stars, Minnesota Wild, Bruins, and Detroit Red Wings.

So what should we make of this? According to Elliotte Friedman, the Canucks and Sherwood have had contract talks, but nothing has materialized.

“Both sides did talk this week, I still think, however, there is a gap in where Sherwood would like to be and what the Canucks are willing to do,” Friedman said on Saturday night.

If we're being honest, this is a player the Bruins should stay away from. Adding him to this Boston lineup doesn't really solve the Bruins' biggest need. Sure, he could add some depth scoring, but it is not a move that is going to tip the playoff race for a wild-card spot. It's time for Sweeney to move on.