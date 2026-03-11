NHL insider hints at potential Boston Bruins offseason blockbuster trade

One of the more sought-after players at last week's NHL trade deadline was St. Louis Blues center Robert Thomas. Several teams were reportedly interested, including Don Sweeney and the Boston Bruins. In the end, nobody met the asking price from the Blues, and he stayed put for the rest of the season.

Thomas has complete control of where he goes if he's traded. He has a full no-trade clause along with five more years with an AAV of $8.125 million. Even though he wasn't traded at the deadline, it doesn't mean that he won't be over the summer. In fact, it wouldn't be surprising if it happened before the NHL Entry Draft in June. Whoever gets him will likely be giving up a first-round draft pick or two as part of a huge package.

Pierre Le Brun of The Athletic listed some players who were not moved at the deadline who could be this summer. Thomas was one of those players, and the Bruins were a team mentioned as a potential destination.

NHL insider continues to link Bruins to Blue center Robert Thomas

There are always going to be rumors surrounding Thomas and the Bruins. Sweeney seems to be around some of the top players available in the trade market. LeBrun believes Thomas could be moved after the playoffs with several suitors in the mix.

"Thomas has five more years on his contract at an $8.125 million cap hit, which is very attractive to suitors because of where the salary cap and salaries for elite players continue to head. The Buffalo Sabres and Utah Mammoth may circle back, but the playoffs also have a way of bringing other teams into the fold. Do the Detroit Red Wings feel they need to take a run at Thomas depending on how the playoffs go? The Montreal Canadiens? Boston Bruins? Los Angeles Kings?,'' wrote LeBrun.

Boston is not guaranteed to get into the playoffs, but if they do, it could signal that the retool needs to be sped up. Doing that would require making a major move, and Thomas would be a major move. It's going to be costly for that to happen, but a move like that must happen, given the dire need the Black and Gold have. This summer is going to be interesting in Boston.