NHL insider Elliotte Friedman hints at potentially huge post-Olympic break surprising news

After a handful of games on Thursday night, the NHL has officially hit the Olympic break. The Boston Bruins are currently clear of the final Eastern Conference wild-card spot by four points over the Columbus Blue Jackets and Washington Capitals.

Now, whether or not they can hold off the other teams and get into the postseason remains to be seen. A lot of NHLers are going to live out their dreams over the next couple of weeks by playing for their country. Boston is sending over eight players to play for their respective countries.

When the games are over, the race for the playoffs begin to end February. Before the break, some players were clearly playing through injuries, and some may not have been out there if not for the Olympics. NHL insider Elliotte Friedman hinted that after the games are complete and the NHL returns to action, there could be some surprising announcements coming regarding injuries.

NHL insdier Elliotte Friedman hints at potential injury news coming after the Olympics

There are clearly some players playing through injuries to play for their countries. Friedman hinted that he wouldn't be surprised if some players were shut down after the Olympics.

"I'm beginning to think this is true,'' said Friedman. "I'm wondering if guys are holding on by a thread to get there, and then we find out after the Olympics...they're getting shut down; I hear there's a couple cases out there like that potentially.''

If that were to happen, it would have ripple effects throughout the league. Even for teams that are not in a playoff race and playing out the season, they will be playing teams that are in dire need of points every single night out. Points are going to be at a premium beginning on Feb. 25.

As far as the Bruins go, hopefully that does not include Pavel Zacha or Elias Lindholm, both injured last week and missed the Black and Gold's final two games in Florida. Fingers crossed.