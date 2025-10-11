NHL 26: Sabres hand Bruins first loss in 3–2 OT thriller

The Boston Bruins might not remain undefeated for long.

According to NHL 26, they are projected to suffer a 3–2 overtime loss to the Buffalo Sabres in a tightly contested matchup.

Mark Kastelic and Michael Eyssimont provided the goals for Boston, while Jeremy Swayman turned aside 30 shots in a strong outing. For Buffalo, Bowen Byram recorded a goal and two assists, Alex Tuch and Jack Quinn also found the back of the net, and Ryan McLeod chipped in with two assists and a fight. Alex Lyon made 21 saves to secure the victory.

First Period

Boston opened the scoring just under six minutes into the game. After a costly turnover behind the Buffalo net, Kastelic scooped up the puck and lifted a backhander over Lyon’s blocker to give the Bruins a 1–0 lead.

McLeod sent Boston to the power play with about six minutes remaining in the period after cross-checking Charlie McAvoy in the lower back. However, the Bruins’ power play struggled for most of the two minutes, registering only a pair of shots in the final 20 seconds.

The Bruins carried their 1–0 lead into the intermission, outshooting Buffalo through the opening frame.

Second Period

The Sabres answered back quickly in the middle frame. Byram capitalized on a turnover at center ice after David Pastrňák was hit and lost control of the puck. Byram skated in alone and beat Swayman with a smooth backhand–forehand finish just inside the left post to tie the game at 1–1.

On the very next sequence, Buffalo struck again. McLeod carried the puck into the offensive zone and fed Quinn, who fired a quick shot top shelf to give the Sabres a 2–1 lead.

Boston responded a few minutes later. Lyon mishandled a routine cover-up in the crease, allowing Eyssimont to pounce on the loose puck and tap it home, knotting the game at 2–2.

Buffalo nearly regained the lead moments later, but Swayman robbed the Sabres with a lunging glove save, keeping the game tied. The Bruins then turned the puck over at center ice with 8:40 remaining, springing Tage Thompson on a breakaway. Swayman stayed sharp, denying Thompson’s backhand attempt with a quick pad save.

Tempers flared shortly thereafter. A massive hit by Owen Power injured Casey Mittelstadt, prompting Pavel Zacha to drop the gloves. Zacha dominated the fight, and Mittelstadt was helped to the dressing room.

The second period ended deadlocked at two goals apiece.

Third Period

Boston tried to seize control early in the third. McAvoy attempted to set up Elias Lindholm for a one-timer, but the shot sailed wide.

Another fight broke out four minutes into the period when McAvoy delivered a crushing hit on Power at center ice, leaving him shaken up. McLeod stepped in to fight on Power’s behalf but was soundly beaten. Power’s earlier hit on Mittelstadt clearly lingered in Boston’s mind, and now both Power and Mittelstadt were in the locker room with injuries.

The Bruins earned a critical power play with under five minutes left when Jiri Kulich was called for holding Eyssimont along the boards. But the power play again faltered, and at one point, Alex Tuch generated a short-handed breakaway that Swayman stopped to keep Boston alive.

Neither team broke the tie in regulation, sending the game to overtime.

Overtime

Buffalo delivered the decisive blow on a 2-on-1 rush. McLeod fired a shot that Swayman stopped, but the rebound bounced directly to Alex Tuch, who buried it at the backdoor to give the Sabres a 3–2 overtime victory.

The Real Deal

Stay tuned for the real matchup: the Sabres face the Bruins at 7 p.m. local time from TD Garden.