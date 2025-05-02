New York Rangers eliminate one coaching name from Boston Bruins search

When the Pittsburgh Penguins and Mike Sullivan agreed to part ways on Tuesday morning, he quickly became a name that went to the top of many teams' lists to be their next head coach. One of those teams looking for a new coach is the Boston Bruins, and Sullivan was expected to be at the top of their list.

Boston isn't the only high-profile job currently open as there are some other teams looking for a new coach. One of those teams, the New York Rangers, acted quickly and are hiring their Metropolian Division rivals former coach.

New York Rangers hire Mike Sullivan to be their next head coach

In a not so surprising move, the Rangers beat the Bruins and other teams to Sullivan and hired the former Stanley Cup winner with Pittsburgh to do that same thing in New York. One year removed from a trip to the Eastern Conference Final, where they fell to the Florida Panthers, the Rangers, like the Bruins, underachieved and missed the postseason.

The Rangers have a huge offseason for them and general manager Chris Drury has a lot of change to make and get them back in the postseason and he is banking on Sullivan leading them there. The talent is there and truth be told, the job is more enticing that the Bruins right now.

As for the Bruins, it's back to the drawing board for general manager Don Sweeney. At his end of the year press conference, he said that Joe Sacco would be considered for the job, but you have to think that the front office will go outside of the organization to hire the next bench boss. Sullivan seemed like a good fit, but the Rangers swooped in and nabbed him. The longer this goes for the Black and Gold, the more you think that Sweeney is targeting someone who is still alive in the playoffs, whether it's a head coach or an assistant coach.