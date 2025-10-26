Nathan MacKinnon praises Jeremy Swayman after tough loss to Bruins

The Colorado Avalanche exhibited superior play for extended stretches during their contest against the Boston Bruins on Saturday at TD Garden, controlling much of the game's tempo and generating significant scoring chances. However, despite their dominance in possession and territorial play, a blend of opportunistic scoring by the Bruins, exceptional goaltending, and Colorado’s less-than-stellar performance between the pipes ultimately proved decisive in the outcome.

All Avalanche star Nathan MacKinnon could do was praise Bruins star netminder Jeremy Swayman, who made 29 saves, for his spectacular performance.

“I thought we played well,” MacKinnon said. “It’s just unfortunate we couldn’t put it away early. We had a lot of looks, a lot of chances, and we were dominating, but let them back in it.

“They held it down the second half of the game, but the first half of the game we had chances to get a good lead. … I thought we really outplayed them, honestly. Swayman had a night.”

Tough Start

The Bruins opened their season with a promising flourish, securing three consecutive victories. However, a dramatic shift in form followed, as the team then endured a six-game losing streak. This downturn was largely attributed to a series of defensive lapses that were ruthlessly exposed. As frustration mounted, several Bruins players, including forward Morgan Geekie and backup goaltender Joonas Korpisalo, voiced their dissatisfaction, with Korpisalo himself candidly admitting the team’s performance left them feeling "embarrassed."

The stark contrast between their early-season success and their subsequent struggles underscored the pressing need for adjustments if the Bruins were to regain their competitive edge.

While the Bruins may not have been overwhelming in their performance against the Avalanche, their resilience and refusal to capitulate played a crucial role in the ultimate outcome. The first eight minutes of the contest were a nightmare for the Bruins, as they found themselves heavily outshot, 12-1, by the Avalanche, who seemed to be in complete control early on. Yet, the Bruins, rather than folding under pressure, weathered the storm with a quiet but effective determination.

Victor Arvidsson's opening goal epitomized that resolve. The Swedish forward, with a deft and deceptive move, outfoxed Colorado goaltender Scott Wedgewood, faking a wraparound before nonchalantly flicking a shot that somehow found its way into the net. It was a moment of opportunistic brilliance that shifted the momentum in Boston's favor.

Not long after, Tanner Jeannot orchestrated a dangerous 2-on-1 breakaway, slicing through the neutral zone with precision. His pass to Michael Eyssimont was perfectly timed, and the latter made no mistake, one-timing the feed past Wedgewood, who was sluggish in his attempt to react across the crease.

And then, in what could easily be labeled as one of the most humiliating moments of the season for the Avalanche, Morgan Geekie capitalized on a rare lapse in awareness by Wedgewood. With only five seconds remaining in the period, the Bruins forward caught the goaltender seemingly dozing off, and with a swift, understated flick, Geekie slipped the puck past Wedgewood’s short side, a goal that would undoubtedly haunt the Colorado netminder for some time.

It was a series of opportunistic plays, each born from the Bruins’ refusal to be intimidated, that ultimately allowed them to control the game's narrative, even when they had not been the dominant force on the ice.

There’s still work to be done, but 4-6-0 sounds a lot better than 3-7-0.