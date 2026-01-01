My 3 ultimate wishes for the Boston Bruins in 2026

The 2024 and 2025 calendar years haven't been too kind to the Boston Bruins. After making the playoffs at the end of the 2023-24 season and defeating the Toronto Maple Leafs in the first round, the Bruins, as we knew them, ended with a second-round loss to the Florida Panthers. Most of the core returned for the start of the 2024-25 season, but by the time the calendar turned to 2025, the end was near.

The entire year of 2025 has been mostly disappointing, highlighted by the trade-deadline teardown and the loss of some fan favorites. The Bruins then had a lottery pick for the first time in over a decade, setting the stage for a prospect pool revamp that has fans looking toward the future with optimism.

The beginning of 2026 isn't going to be pretty either, based on the team's recent form, but there are three wishes I have for the Bruins that could make the outlook a bit better in 365 days, when the calendar turns to 2027.

1. Sellers at the trade deadline

Don Sweeney did well to revamp the prospect pool at last year's trade deadline. The addition of Fraser Minten and Will Zellers to the franchise should pay off for years to come, and the teardown helped them land James Hagens with the seventh-overall draft pick.

Sweeney hasn't been superb at drafting, but he is often the winner when it comes time to make a trade. With expiring contracts like Viktor Arvidsson and Andrew Peeke, and other trade pieces like Pavel Zacha and Casey Mittelstadt, it's easy to see a path for Sweeney to improve the team's future further.

2. James Hagens signs his entry-level deal and sticks in Boston

The running joke amongst the fanbase is the front office's desire to keep their prospects in Providence to develop rather than give them a chance in Boston. Hagens will likely sign his entry-level deal at the end of this season and get some games with the Bruins, and the hope is that he will stick it out with the NHL club.

Hagens is an elite enough prospect that the situation is a little different from that of a player like Fabian Lysell. However, fans will still be waiting patiently to see if the front office does a good job with his development. Recent developmental work from the front office hasn't been met with too much positivity.

3. Two picks in the top 10 of the NHL Entry Draft

The Bruins are quickly trending toward another lottery selection in this year's draft. The hope is that it'll crack the top five of a deep draft, but Bruins fans can be pretty sure it'll at least be top-10. An interesting thing to monitor will be the Toronto Maple Leafs' status for the rest of the season. If Boston can also steal a top 10 pick with the Leafs' first-rounder, it'd be a dream scenario.

The Bruins won't get a top 10 pick from any contending teams at the trade deadline, but it's also possible that they'll find a way to land a third first-round pick with some of their trade pieces.