Montreal Canadiens get brutal injury news after a former Bruins forward delivers a big hit

After splitting the first two games on their road trip. the Boston Bruins will visit the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night to close out their three-game trip. After beating the Washington Capitals in a shootout, the Black and Gold dropped a 4-3 overtime decision on Monday night against the New Jersey Devils, who potted the game-winner with 6.2 seconds left.

Boston will have a daunting back-to-back against the Canadiens in what is a massive contest for the Eastern Conference playoff race. The Bruins enter the game in Montreal one point behind the Habs for third place in the Atlantic Division, one point behind the Detroit Red Wings for the first wild-card spot, and two points up on the Columbus Blue Jackets for the final wild-card spot.

When the puck drops in Montreal, the Canadiens will be without a key piece in their lineup. On Tuesday morning, the team announced that Kirby Dach will be sidelined for two to four weeks after suffering an injury against the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday.

Former Bruins forward knocks Kirby Dach out of Canadiens lineup

The Ducks beat the Canadiens, 4-3, on Sunday night. Anaheim forward Jeffrey Viel, a former Bruins forward, hit Dach and left the center in pain. The injury occurred in the first period, and he did not return to the game.

Montreal will enter the game on a two-game losing streak and will be desperate to remain in the Eastern Conference playoff picture. In 32 games this season, Dach has eight goals and 14 points this season for Montreal.

The Canadiens are the second team in the Atlantic Division to lose a key player later in the season. Detroit has lost Andrew Kopp and Dylan Larkin to injuries as the Red Wings, who will host the Bruins on Saturday night, are looking to hang around in the race as well.