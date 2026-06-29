Meet Oscar Olsson: Bruins go big, but skill outweighs size for the Swedish winger

Most would look at the Boston Bruins' selection of Oscar Olsson and say it makes sense as a rangy power forward, fitting the mold of the player they have been trying to build. After taking a ton of swings at more undersized skilled players, taking one power forward would've been okay for the scouting department, but Sweeney's group actually chose a player with both size and skill with this selection.

#NHLBruins select Oscar Olsson 122nd overall. I ranked him 181st overall. pic.twitter.com/06B9ookL8l — Patrick Bacon (@TopDownHockey) June 27, 2026

Olsson is a 6-foot-4, 187-pound mountain of a Swedish winger, but he is seen as a skill-first forward on his Orebro team. Orebro HK was a dominant team in the U20 Nationell this season, and Olsson was more of a middle-six player, but he still managed to record 30 points in 32 games, making him a great under-the-radar option.

Olsson is a great skater for his size, and his speed adds another to the list of draftees from Boston's 2026 class who could one day make the Bruins more of a speedy squad than the slow, in-your-face style of the current squad. It's clear that Boston valued a specific type of player in this year's draft, and they didn't worry about position or anything else.

One other area of emphasis for the Bruins was adding players who could shoot the puck well. Olsson plays the half-wall on his U20 team's powerplay, and has one of the best releases in that league. Boston saw in their playoff series that they weren't quite up to par with Buffalo's skill, and even if none of this draft class makes an NHL impact, it signals a broader organizational shift in mindset around their players.

Olsson has the potential to be a fan favorite if he ever panned out, but according to most projections, he could be a longshot to ever get to the NHL.