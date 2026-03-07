Meet Massimo Rizzo: Bruins' trade deadline acquisition has untapped potential

You didn't actually think that Don Sweeney would let the 2026 Trade Deadline pass without acquiring an NCAA star? All jokes aside, Massimo Rizzo might not have the makings of a high-profile NHL scorer, but it's possible that he could bring some depth to the Boston Bruins organization if he can find his scoring in the minor leagues.

Rizzo is one of those players who suffered through the pandemic days of his junior career. He didn't have the greatest scoring output in the BCHL, but something clicked when he went to the University of Denver. He recorded 36 points in 39 games in his freshman season, and then totaled 90 points in 68 games over his final two seasons. The pass-first center has some offensive chops.

Rizzo also has some championship pedigree. He was an NCAA champion in his first season at the University of Denver, was an NCHC Regular Season Champion in his sophomore season, and finished his college career with one more NCAA Championship. Not a bad three years of college for the Carolina Hurricanes' seventh-round pick in 2019.

Bruins fans will have to temper expectations for the forward. After a rookie season in the AHL that saw him record just 19 points in 41 games at Leigh Valley, he started the year in the ECHL at Reading and had just 22 points in 29 games. It wasn't the greatest output for a player of his stature coming out of college, but the Bruins feel like they might be able to make something out of the player.

It's hard to bet against the Bruins with some of the reclamation projects they've had over the past year, and they must feel highly about the player if they were willing to trade Brett Harrison and Jackson Edward for him. Alexis Gendron is another nice piece for the Bruins to get in the deal, but it feels like Rizzo might end up being the prize if the development staff can get the most out of him.