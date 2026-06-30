Meet Cullen McCrate: Bruins take their usual hard-nosed player in seventh round

Cullen McCrate is the type of player the Boston Bruins will always value in a late-round selection, as they try to find someone who could miraculously become the team's next great pugilist. It has worked out for them in the past, but McCrate's selection might be bold even by Don Sweeney's standards.

McCrate projects as an in-your-face, stay-at-home defenseman after his second full season in the USHL. After five points in 47 games in his rookie season, the physical defenseman actually found an offensive touch, recording 30 points in 61 games for the Fargo Force.

The Bruins selected Fargo Force D Cullen McCrate in the 7th round (216th overall) of the ‘26 NHL Draft.



6’2”, 205 lbs and 19 years old. Recorded 11 goals and 23 assists in 70 USHL games (including playoffs) last season. Has committed to play at Michigan State. pic.twitter.com/mixNCcNDT5 — Jack Aylmer (@Jack_Aylmer) June 29, 2026

McCrate is further ahead than most players in this class, as he is a 19-year-old who will be attending Michigan State University this upcoming season. The college route will be an interesting one for him, as he might get to develop his offense even more and get a little more well-rounded in his game.

Fans could be quick to write off a player taken this late in the draft, but they need to not forget what happened earlier this year with the Andre Gasseau situation. Gasseau was a former seventh-round pick that no one paid attention to, before eventually becoming the captain of Boston College and the focal point of Bruins fans' angst after he decided he didn't want to sign with the organization.

If McCrate can develop into a player for the Providence Bruins at minimum, or someone like Gasseau, who goes from a seventh-round afterthought to a piece that brings back a fifth-round pick in a trade, which turned into Jacob Vandeven, he's still an appreciating asset.

Bruins fans may never hear from McCrate again until his signing rights are about to expire. Or, he could become a version of Arber Xhekaj without the Costco job on his resume. That is why the draft is such an interesting event, as you never truly know which players are going to pan out.