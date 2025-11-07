Marco Sturm's recently revealed challenge to the team has led to big success

Yesterday, prior to their matchup with the Senators at home which saw an exhilarating overtime finish and win, Bruins social media released a clip from the latest Behind the B episode which released just this afternoon. In the clip, Marco Sturm is seen giving a speech in the locker room to a defeated Bruins team.

Marco delivered a message. pic.twitter.com/oMwdwhVlBV — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November 6, 2025

"You can't play an open game like this and hope you're gonna win"

The message is loud and clear, as you could tell from Sturm's own temperament and tone in the short clip. Play hard or you're going to lose, plain and simple.

This was the expectation going into the season for most Bruins fans, that the team is going to have to scrape out wins via a dog fight on most nights, with scrappy goals and nasty defense, with hopefully solid goaltending. Following a several game skid which put the team well below the mark, it seems that Sturm has reminded them again of their identity for this season, and how they have to play in order to hang in with the best of them.

Recent win streak is an indicator of how this team can sustain success

The Bruins have taken three of their last five victories on this current win streak to overtime or shootout in close, physical, defensive games. It's evident that the team is no longer "hoping to win" when it comes to these close games and clawing for every point that they can in this tight Eastern Conference to start the year and possibly hang in the playoff race to the end of the season.

Sturm is attempting to reset the culture in Boston early in his tenure, and part of that is not wanting this team to be a basement dweller regardless of a lack of scoring touch or talent down the lineup. These Bruins are underdogs now, no longer the perennial playoff locks of the past decade that we'd once seen them, and this soft rebuild will look to set the tone of the new wave of talent coming in the future for Sturm and his staff.

The team will now look to test their current winning model as they set off against a Canadian gauntlet of Toronto twice, and Ottawa once again, and then Montreal, in a crucial slate of divisional matches that will help paint a better picture of the Atlantic going forward.