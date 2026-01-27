Marco Sturm told it like it is after Bruins blow third-period lead to lowly Rangers

The Boston Bruins have been playing some of their best hockey recently in the 2025-26 season. They are currently holding down the final wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference and are tied with the Montreal Canadiens and Buffalo Sabres with 63 points.

When they took the ice at Madison Square Garden on Monday night, anything less than two points would be considered a disappointment. The New York Rangers are buried in the basement of the Eastern Conference and are beginning to sell pieces ahead of the deadline. It started Monday night when they traded defenseman Carson Soucy to the New York Islanders during their game against the Black and Gold.

Speaking of that game, the Bruins looked to be in good shape after two periods, holding down a 3-2 lead. Trailing 2-1 after the opening period, Boston got goals from Morgan Geekie and a second from Elias Lindholm for a one-goal lead. Entering the final period this season, Boston was 24-0-1 when holding a lead. Make that 24-0-2 after a brutal final period and overtime loss.

Bruins coach Marco Sturm doesn't beat around the bush about his team's third period in OT loss to Rangers

Usually structured and playing the game the way they want it, the Bruins did not do that and played to just survive the final period, and you knew it was only a matter of time before New York tied it. That was the case with under seven minutes left. Will Borgen's shot from the point hit Andrew Peeke in the back, and by Joonas Korpisalo to tie the game. The shot was likely going wide if it didn't hit Peeke, but when you play with fire, you get burned. Boston got burned, and Marco Sturm knew it.

"At this point in the season, we have a different standard to ourselves,'' said Sturm. "In the 3rd period, we kind of played their game..."

The Rangers won the game in overtime, 4-3, and without a doubt, Boston left a valuable point on the table. Now they return home and face the Nashville Predators on Tuesday night, and the Preds have been off since the weekend. They have also been playing some good hockey recently, and this is a big night in terms of points for the Black and Gold. Will they have enough left in the tank to get two points?