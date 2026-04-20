Marco Sturm's postgame quote should concern Bruins fans after devastating Game 1 loss

Leading 2-0 with just over eight minutes left in the third period, the Boston Bruins were closing in on stealing Game 1 of their best-of-seven series against the Buffalo Sabres. Making their first Stanley Cup Playoff appearance since 2011, the Sabres were relentless in pushing to finally solve Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman.

Buffalo's pressure proved to be too much as they became the first team in NHL history to win a playoff game when trailing by multiple goals and having a zero next to their name. How did they do it? They forced the Bruins into mistakes, but truth be told, it was only a matter of time before the Black and Gold coughed things up.

Bruins coach Marco Sturm drops head-scratching comment after Game 1 loss to Sabres

Boston survived the first 10 minutes and even took a 1-0 lead on a Morgan Geekie goal. They led 1-0 after the opening period and doubled the lead when Elias Lindholm scored just over a minute into the third period. Then things really fell apart.

Turnovers in the defensive end and the inability to clear pucks cost the Bruins, which allowed four goals in the final 7:58 for a 4-3 Buffalo win and a 1-0 series lead. After the game, Marco Sturm dropped a coach-speak quote that should concern some fans.

“I thought we were in the perfect spot. We were exactly where we wanted to play, being in that position with five or six minutes left in the game,” Sturm said. “You could tell they got a little bit frustrated and, yeah, we made pretty much two mistakes to let them tie up the game.

“Obviously, with the crowd behind them, they got some life and the game is done. Very unfortunate because my guys played really well. Really well. But that’s playoffs. That’s something we have to learn again the hard way. We just have to stick with it for 60 minutes.”

Leading 2-0 on the road in Game 1, you need to close that game out. However, saying the Bruins were in a perfect spot is a bit of an overstatement. Boston was hanging on for dear life after the first period. If you were watching the game, the way the Bruins were playing, it was only a matter of time before Buffalo scored. And once they did, you know it was going to be an avalanche. That was the case.

Truthfully, it was a mistake-filled and self-inflicted final 40 minutes for the Bruins. They had chances to increase the lead, but couldn't, but don't overlook the way they played on defense. They were not in a perfect spot, as hanging on and sitting on a two-goal lead in the playoffs isn't ideal.

Now, after being on the wrong end of history, the Bruins need to find a way to gain a split in Buffalo in Game 2 on Tuesday night. If they don't, those are the type of games that can make a series a short one. If we're being honest, the Bruins only stuck with it for 20 minutes. That's not going to beat anyone in the NHL in the regular season, never mind the Stanley Cup Playoffs.