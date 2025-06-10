Marco Sturm's Bruins playing career had its ups and downs

Marco Sturm would've had trouble living up to the expectations as a player for the Boston Bruins, regardless of how well he performed. Every time Bruins fans looked at Sturm, they saw the front office's decision to trade Joe Thornton in the prime of his career. At the beginning of the 2025-26 season, the Bruins traded Thornton to the San Jose Sharks for Sturm, Brad Stuart, and Wayne Primeau.

Through seven seasons with the Sharks, Sturm had eclipsed 48 points just one time. He was on pace for a career year in 2005-06 with 16 points in his first 23 games, before getting traded to the Bruins and finishing the year with 59 points in 74 games. It was the highest total he'd ever get with the Bruins, with the next closest coming in 2007-08 with 56 in 80.

Sturm was one of the leading scorers over his five years, leading the offense with Marc Savard and Patrice Bergeron. It was some lean years for the offense over that stretch, as Sturm was second on the team with just 56 points in 2007-08, but led the team with 27 goals.

Marco Sturm's memorable moments

The 2007-08 season featured one of Sturm's best moments in a Bruins jersey. Boston returned to the postseason as the eighth seed and faced their rival, the Montreal Canadiens, in the first round. The Canadiens were up 3-2 in the series but forced a Game 7 when Sturm scored the game-winning goal with three minutes remaining in regulation.

While the Bruins went on to lose Game 7, the table was set for the Bruins to begin contending in the Eastern Conference. Sturm missed most of the following season with various injuries, but he returned in 2009-10 to help Boston return to the playoffs.

Another memorable Sturm moment happened in the 2009-10 season, when the Bruins hosted the Philadelphia Flyers at Fenway Park for the Winter Classic. Boston won the marquee event on a Sturm overtime winner.

The same season featured the Bruins' epic second-round collapse when the Flyers rallied from a 3-0 deficit to win in seven games. Injuries to Sturm and David Krejci proved to be the demise of the Bruins in that series, and Sturm's knee injury effectively ended his career in Boston.

Sturm's post-Bruins career

Sturm's second knee surgery in three years left him off the ice for most of the 2010-11 season. Hr split time between the Los Angeles Kings and Washington Capitals as he watched his former team go on a special run to the Stanley Cup.

It had to be a tough pill to swallow for the forward, but his contributions to growing the culture in Boston can't be ignored. Bruins fans can only hope Sturm can do the same with this version of the team in a different role.