Marco Sturm refusing to make one obvious lineup change could backfire on the Bruins

It's going to be hard for the Boston Bruins to erase the memory of their devastating Game 1 loss to the Buffalo Sabres. Leading 2-0 with just eight minutes left, the Bruins surrendered four unanswered goals to the Buffalo Sabres in what was a 4-3 Sabres win.

That is not the way you want to start a playoff series as the underdog. Doing most things right for the first 53 minutes, only to implode and suffer a loss. A brutal loss, one that most teams don't recover from. It feels like if the Black and Gold are going to win the series, then they'll have to win what would feel like five games. Good luck with that.

Going into Game 2 on Tuesday night at the KeyBank Center, Bruins head coach Marco Sturm has some lineup decisions he should consider, which would benefit the team. However, after the morning skate, it appears that he'll be sticking with the same lineup.

Bruins coach Marco Sturm rolling out same lineup against the Sabres

One change that Sturm should consider making, and really make, is sitting defenseman Andrew Peeke in the press box in favor of either Henri Jokiharju or Jordan Harris. Jokiharju makes the most sense going up against his former team.

Peeke hasn't been good, and truthfully, he should have been out of the lineup before Game 1. Boston's defense was not good in the opener, and Peeke wasn't the only one at fault, but he just has not been good down the stretch of the regular season and Game 1.

He was paired with Nikita Zadorov at the morning skate, and it appears that Sturm is going to roll out the same lineup as Game 1, including the kid line. This is a move that might come back to haunt Sturm, and if it does, and the Bruins go down two games, winning four out of five games is a tall task for a team that struggles to score.