Marco Sturm explains Bruins' clear and obvious lineup decision against the Red Wings

After beating the Detroit Red Wings, 3-2, in a shootout at home on Saturday night, you really didn't have to look far as to why the Boston Bruins came out on top. Yes, Morgan Geekie scored two goals, but it was the play of Jeremy Swayman in goal that was the difference.

The former University of Maine standout stopped 24 of the 26 shots he faced, and those saves included some big saves as part of the Bruins' killing five penalties. He saved his best saves for the shootout when he stopped all three Detroit opportunities to have Casey Mittlestadt's shootout goal be the game-winner.

Truth be told, Swayman is having the bounce-back season to date that Boston needs him to have. After a disappointing 2024-25 campaign, he has answered just about every challenge so far in 2025-26. He's been so good that he's leaving the decision for head coach Marco Sturm an easy one as to who should be between the pipes in the Motor City on Tuesday night.

Bruins coach Marco Sturm starting Jeremy Swayman against Red Wings again

As far as lineup decisions for Tuesday night at Little Caesars Arena, it's an easy one for Sturm as to who starts in goal. He explained his decision, but he really didn't need to.

“He’s too good right now,” said Sturm. “I don’t want him to rest…now, we had two days in between, I think it gives him enough rest to have a few games in him. He’s doing excellent. It’s gonna be a tough game again today, and I think he’s the right guy.”

He is too good right now. After two days off, starting him again makes sense. It also leaves the door open for Joonas Korpisalo to start on Thursday night against the St. Louis Blues at home. Boston is being hit hard with injuries right now and will enter Tuesday night's game clinging to an Eastern Conference playoff spot, but if they are going to hang around there until they get healthy, they need Swayman to play the way he has. It'll be a tough test against a Detroit team looking for some revenge after Saturday night's loss.