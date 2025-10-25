Why a Bruins rival's nightmare start to season is good news for the organization

Modern Boston Bruins fans will always have a sore spot in their hearts for the Toronto Maple Leafs. The rivalry between the two organizations picked up steam over the past decade, mainly because they were two of the constant contending teams in the Atlantic Division. It looked like Auston Matthews and the Maple Leafs had outlasted the Bruins when looking at the 2025-26 season predictions, but Toronto has some problems of its own early in the season.

I tried to warn Maple Leafs fans back in the summer that people were severely underestimating how much of a loss Mitch Marner would be for the team. He was the leading distributor on a team full of shooters, killed penalties, and was one of their most reliable defensive forwards overall. Through eight games, the Leafs are 26th on the powerplay, surprisingly middle of the pack on the penalty kill, but 28th in the league in goals against per game.

Craig Berube is still trying to figure out the correct line combinations with Marner gone. Matthews hasn't been the same dangerous player without his right-hand man next to him, and Berube hit the nuclear option on Friday night by pairing him with William Nylander. The coach hoped to keep the pair separated for more depth, but they both scored in a 5-3 loss to the Buffalo Sabres, which means they'll likely stay together.

Why does the Leafs' struggles matter for the Bruins?

It's only early, but the Leafs are now 3-4-1 to start the season. They could easily figure things out and climb back into the division race. Still, Marner isn't walking in that dressing room door, and there's a possibility that their goaltending isn't as solid as Anthony Stolarz made them believe last season. If Toronto continues to struggle and the Atlantic Division's rising teams continue to perform, there's a chance for a massive shake-up in this year's playoff race.

The Bruins hope that the Leafs don't fall TOO far, as the first-round pick they received in the Brandon Carlo trade has top-five protection. Have no fear, it'd be a shock to see the Leafs fall that far. However, I don't think that it'd be too much of a surprise if they finished somewhere in the 6-15 range, judging by a limited sample eye-test.

If that happens, the Bruins would undoubtedly get two picks in the upper end of the first round. With their steals in the 2025 draft and a successful 2026 draft with a gift from the Maple Leafs, the Bruins' future might not be as bad as some want to think.

Most Bruins fans enjoy a good Maple Leafs hate-watch, but this year, they have even more incentive to dream that their modern rivals will have another historic crash and burn.