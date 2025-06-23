Losing Matthew Schaefer and the draft lottery is a shame for the Bruins

While defense is a strength for the Boston Bruins, it appears they still have an interest in improving their depth at that position. So far this offseason, rumors have been circulating about the New York Islanders' potential interest in Alexander Romanov and Noah Dobson, as well as an out-there proposal involving Evan Bouchard. The Bruins had a chance to upgrade their defense through the draft, but the loss in the draft lottery eliminated that opportunity.

Matthew Schaefer is the odds-on favorite to be taken first overall by the New York Islanders. His draft year was cut short by a broken collarbone at the World Juniors, but it's a testament to his talent level that he is still the top prospect in this year's draft.

Schaefer is a 6-foot-2, puck-moving defenseman who comes from the new-school style of blue liners. It's too early to say he's the left-handed version of Cale Makar, but the similarities are there, and let's not forget no one knew Makar would become what he did when the Colorado Avalanche took him fourth overall. If they did, there wouldn't have been three players taken in front of him.

It explains why Schaefer is the favorite to go first overall. If he continues on his trajectory, he could be a force as early as next season in the NHL, and people will be comparing him to that elite caliber of defensemen. The Bruins lack a true offensive force on their blueline, and Schaefer would've been the perfect pair for Charlie McAvoy.

As the trade rumors ramp up between the Bruins and Islanders, fans will dream that one of the pieces being talked about is that first overall pick. However, barring a massive surprise, the Bruins will have to watch Schaefer with another team and think about what could have been if the lottery balls had fallen a different way.