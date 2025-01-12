What's Missing? Key Areas Bruins' Need to improve

Every team has different areas they need to work on to improve, and the Bruins are no exception. While the Bruins are currently sitting in fourth in the Atlantic Division, there are a few things that need improvement before the playoffs around the corner.

Holding the Puck

While the team has been doing fairly well under coach Joe Sacco, one major issue that is being noticed by fans is puck handling. The name of the game is puck handling, and without it, a team cannot effectively score. The Bruins have recently been playing games where puck possession is not as high as it should be, causing other teams to be able to keep the puck in Bruins' territory during games and it can also lead other teams to be able to easily intercept passes.

Puck Passing

While puck possession is half the battle, passing the puck is something that the Bruins' also need to work on. At the beginning of this season, Mason Lohrei passed what seemed like every puck in his possession to the other team. Thankfully, he has improved as the season progressed. The Bruins have been having loose passes, not as crisp or fast as they were last season, along with lax behavior while having the puck.

Shoot your Shot

The shots on goal have been improving recently, but it's still not great, as every goal not shot is a goal missed. Hockey players know that if you don't shoot the puck, there is a missed chance that the puck could have gone into the net. The team has had chances recently to score goals but at times it appears that the Bruins do not have their head in the game, and they miss open chances to score.

Every team has their ups and downs throughout the season. The Bruins need to start getting their head in the game and need to clean up their game-playing before they get the chance to make it to the playoffs again. Can they clean up and shape up before the playoffs?