Joonas Korpisalo thrived in his final season with the Boston Bruins

When the Boston Bruins traded goalie Linus Ullmark to the Ottawa Senators in June of 2024, there was a little surprise as to what the return was. Boston general manager Don Sweeney took back forward Mark Kastelic and goalie Joonas Korpisalo, who was someone the Senators were looking to dump badly.

So of course, Sweeney took him along with a draft pick. Korpisalo ended up being placed into the fire right away when Jeremy Swayman missed training camp for the 2024-25 season because of his contract dispute. He ended up signing his new deal right before the Bruins opened the season against the Florida Panthers in South Florida, where Korpisalo got the start.

He was shelled that game, and as the season went along, he saw less and less action. He made it known that he wasn't happy with his playing time. He got more playing time in 2025-26 and played better. Let's review Korpisalo's final season in Boston after he was traded to the New York Rangers on July 1.

Joonas Korpisalo's 2025-26 regular season

After playing in 27 games two years ago, Korpisalo played in 31 games for first-year coach Marco Sturm. He went 14-9-6 with a 3.15 goals-against average and an .894 save percentage with one shutout. As the regular season was coming to a close, he got some big games for Sturm and delivered.

He picked up two wins in his final four outings in the regular season against the Dallas Stars and Columbus Blue Jackets, while he collected a valuable point in losses to the Philadelphia Flyers and Carolina Hurricanes in overtime. Those results played a big role in the Bruins getting the first Eastern Conference wild-card spot with 100 points. Against the Buffalo Sabres in the first round of the playoffs, he came in relief of Swayman in a Game 4 blowout loss at TD Garden.

As mentioned above, he was traded to the Rangers, which opens the door for the Bruins to bring up Michael Dipietro to back up Swayman next season. As bad as things could have gone, Korpisalo's tenure in Boston wasn't as bad as some thought it might be when he was first acquired.

Joonas Korpisalo's 2025-26 Grade: A-