The last seven days have been as bad as they could have been for the Boston Bruins. On a three-game road trip over five days against three Eastern Conference teams, they dropped all three games in regulation. They lost on New Year's Eve afternoon 3-1 to the Washington Capitals and if that wasn't bad enough, they lost to the struggling New York Rangers, 2-1, Thursday night. They finished off the trip with a 6-4 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday night.

How bad was the trip? Consider the following, according to Kevin Paul Dupont of the Boston Globe, on their three-game road trip they were outscored 11-6, and held a lead for just 10:42 while the opponents held the lead for 1:34:22. As if things aren't bad enough, no they turnaround and host the New York Islanders on Sunday night who have been off since Thursday night and losing at home to the Maple Leafs.

How to Watch New York Islanders at Boston Bruins With & Without Cable

Three games in five days on the road, what could possibly go wrong returning early Sunday morning to Boston and your opponent has been in their hotel room since before you finished your game in Toronto? Anyway, here is how you can watch the game with and without cable.

Date: Sunday, Jan. 5

Sunday, Jan. 5 Time: 6:00 p.m.

6:00 p.m. Venue: TD Garden

TD Garden How to Watch: NESN, MSGSN, ESPN+, or FuboTV

I mean, how much worse can things get for the Bruins? Playing a back-to-back is always difficult in the NHL, but your opponent having the night off before makes it that much harder. Jeremy Swayman played in each game on the road trip which means Joonas Korpisalo will get the start Sunday night. In the team's first meeting this year, the Black and Gold picked up a 6-3 win on Long Island the night before Thanksgiving. New York will return to Boston for the season's final meeting on Feb. 27.