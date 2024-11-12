How to Watch Boston Bruins vs. St. Louis Blues Game With & Without Cable

The Boston Bruins will begin a short two-game road trip on Tuesday night against the St. Louis Blues. The trip will continue with a trip to Dallas to play the Stars for the second time this season and the matchup with the Blues will be the first of two in four days as St. Louis will be at the TD Garden on Saturday afternoon.

How to Watch Boston Bruins at St. Louis Blues With & Without Cable

You can watch the game on NESN in the Boston area or on FDSNMW, which is the Blues broadcast. The is also available on FuboTV and on ESPN+ if you have paid for that subscription as all NHL games are on some type of ESPN broadcast streaming service.

The Bruins come into the game after a 3-2 overtime loss at home on Saturday night to former teammate Linus Ullmark and the Ottawa Senators. It was a disappointing loss where the Black and Gold failed to register a shot on Ullmark in the third period (that's right ZERO shots on the net). In overtime, Ullmark turned aside an Elias Lindholm shot on a 2-on-1 with Brad Marchand, which led to Brady Tkachuk racing down the other end and beating Jeremy Swayman with a wrist shot for the win.

Boston is 7-7-2 and spinning their wheels in the middle of nowhere this season. They have failed to win more than two games in a row and every time you think they're turning a corner, they have a disappointing outing like they did against the Senators.

St. Louis is 7-8-0 this season and is led by young star Jordan Kyrou who has a team-high five goals and 13 points. Colton Parayko, Pavel Buchnevich, and Jake Neighbours each have four. Jordan Binnington is off to a 4-6-0 start with a 3.28 GAA and a .886 SV% between the pipes for the Blues.