The Boston Bruins will begin the 2025 New Year on the road against one of the more disappointing teams near the halfway point of the season, the New York Rangers. That's not to say that the Bruins have been that much better.

One year after coming off a run to the Eastern Conference Final that saw them fall to the eventual Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers, the Rangers are struggling so badly that they are in the basement of the Metropolitan Division, a spot that nobody ever expected them to be in at any point in 2024-25.

How to Watch Boston Bruins vs. New York Rangers With & Without Cable

For the Bruins, this is the second stop on a three-game road trip that began with a loss on Tuesday afternoon to the Washington Capitals.

Date: Thursday, Jan. 2

Thursday, Jan. 2 Time : 7:00 p.m.

: 7:00 p.m. Venue: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden How to Watch: NESN, MSG, ESPN+, or FuboTV

As mentioned above, the Bruins lost their last game on Tuesday against the Capitals, but even more important than the final score was that they appeared to avoid a major injury with defenseman Nikita Zadorov. He left after the first shift in the game after being cut by Tom Wilson's skate, but he returned at the end of the opening period and finished the game.

For the Bruins, it's simple, they have to play their game and find success from someone on the power play. They lost the special teams battle to Washington on Tuesday and that was the difference in the game. Despite the struggles the Rangers are having this season, they still have a lot more firepower on offense when it comes to the power play than the Black and Gold do. Two points here is big for the Bruins who head to Toronto on Saturday night to face a team that shut them out earlier this season at home.